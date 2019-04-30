Scholarship available for Shelby County students

SHELBY COUNTY – A-1 Auto Transport has decided to extend its scholarship program to any qualified students in Shelby County.

Throughout the years, A-1 has supported many students by offering them scholarship awards anywhere from $250-$1,000 annually. Presently, this opportunity is open to any student that meets A-1’s qualifications.

All students currently enrolled in a college, university or accredited school with a GPA of 3.0 or higher is eligible to enter a chance at the scholarship program through A-1. Students interested must complete a 1,000 word essay about car shipping services or the auto transport industry. The essay must be original work and not found published anywhere else online.

Essays are to be submitted through email. Students are to send their essay along with a full name, mailing address, email address, phone number and school name to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by the March 10, 2020 deadline.

Once all essays have been reviewed by the Scholarship Committee, the winners of the scholarship award will be announced on A-1’s website. All winning students also will receive notification by email. The scholarship money is sent directly to the student’s school office.

Learn more about the scholarship program through A-1 Auto Transport at http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.