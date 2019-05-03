May 30 scholarship deadline approaching

SIDNEY — The May 30 application deadline is approaching for more than $60,000 in scholarships for high school and current college students administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Many scholarships require that students have surpassed college freshman status, but some allow 2019 high school graduates to apply. The scholarship application is available online at www.commfoun.com. In the Grants and Scholarships tab, select ‘Apply For a Scholarship’ to find the link to the application. The site also provides a helpful guide to completing the application and resources to assist an applicant.

Applicants must provide up to three letters of recommendation, their transcript and the FAFSA Student Aid Report.

Scholarships are available for Fairlawn alumni and district residents, Sidney alumni and various medical, engineering, education, arts and law majors. A new scholarship for college students who were involved in 4H and FFA in Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer counties has been added. The application was also reopened for seniors who are former IUTIS boys softball players and graduating from Fairlawn, Houston and Minster who are eligible for Kauffman Family Scholarships.

For information, contact the Community Foundation of Shelby County at info@commfoun.com.