Olding is Teacher of the Year

SIDNEY – The Sidney Education Association held their awards dinner recently in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week. The evening, filled with laughter and tears, celebrated various teachers for accomplishments and achievements throughout the year, as well as those who from the community who have positively impacted the education of Sidney City Schools students.

Members honored Sara Olding, English teacher at Sidney High School, as Teacher of the Year. Olding was nominated by her colleagues, Nicole Collaruso, and Allexis and Christian Taylor.

Ken Kellner, Sidney Middle School math teacher, was awarded the Career Achievement Award, having been nominated by Kathy DeVelvis and Team 6.

Receiving the SEA Doers Award, were Laura Schwein, a teacher at Emerson Elementary, nominated by Kay Straman, and Lisa Meiners, a teacher at Sidney Alternative School, nominated by Angie Mentges This award recognizes those teachers who go above and beyond in the day-to-day to promote and enhance the educational process in Sidney City Schools.

The group also recognized retiring teacher Bridget Steed, an intervention specialist at Longfellow Elementary.

Members also awarded Friends of Education. These are people, groups and organizations who have made a considerable effort to support teachers and enhance the educational process within Sidney City Schools through their work, time, and generosity. Receiving this award were the Northwood PTO, nominated by Julie Henman and Northwood staff, and Linda Easton, nominated by Larry Jurosic.