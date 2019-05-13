SHS junior wins talent search

DAYTON — A Sidney High School junior has been named a winner in the 2019 Young Talent Search hosted by Dayton Public Radio WDPR FM and WDPG FM radio stations.

Nobel Zhou, 16, of Sidney, was one of six local students named winners in the competition. A;; six will be performing at the Rising Stars Gala on June 1.

A pianist, Zhou began playing the piano when he was five years old. He is a student of Daira Skriblis. For his Young Talent Search audition, For the competition, Zhou submitted a recording of himself playing Brahms.

“I’m definitely more drawn to Romantic composers,” he said on WDPR’s website about the Rising Stars Gala. He said he also likes Brahms, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsk.

Nobel is a violinist and a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. While he considers the violin more challenging, he likes the piano more.

The other winners are Mason Chambal, of Xenia, guitar, Anna Huang, of Mason, piano, Lucas Hung, Miamisburg, percussion, Nolan Zachary Meister, West Chaster, piano, and Anna Mussin Phillips, Springboro, flute.

The sixth annual Rising Stars Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 1, at the Daniel J. Curran Place at the University of Dayton, 1700 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Complimentary wine, beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and winners of the 2019 Young Talent Search will perform. Rising Stars is a cocktail attire event.

A VIP reception will begin at 6 p.m. An artist will create a painting during the VIP Reception, which will then be available for bidding in the silent auction.

The gala is a benefit concert for radio stations’ Discover Classical programming.

To hear Zhou’s ArtsFocus interview, visit https://bit.ly/2HfwVNL.

For more information about the event, contact Stephanie Yenn, 937-222-9377 or email stephaniey@spr.org.