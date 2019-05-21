Extravaganza fun

Emerson Elementary School recently held its annual Emerson Extravaganza, which is sponsored by the PT, parents and staff. Plants were for sale and there were jumpy houses, pony rides, games and food available at the event. Brittany Hesse, of Sidney, picks up her Hanging baskets, Tomato plants and Vinca Vines which she had preordered.

Kara Rodriguez, of Sidney, takes a picture of her nephew, Iver Girod, 2, son of Rana Thayer, and Brad Girod, both of Sidney, during the Emerson Extravaganza.