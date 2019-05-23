Riverside seniors received diplomas May 17

DEGRAFF — The graduation ceremony for the Riverside High School Class of 2019 was held Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside High School gym, 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff.

There are 66 members of the class who received their diplomas.

The commencement speakers were valedictorian Spencer Hughes and salutatorian Michael (Lane) Willoby, along with Pastor Michel Mitchell, pastor of the DeGraff United Methodist Church.

The class colors were admiral blue and candy red. The class flower was the red rose. The class motto was “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us,” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The class officers are President Alonzo Stotler, Vice President Kyle Knight and Secretary Shelby Giles.

Members of the Class of 2019 are Harley Jonathan Asbury, Wyatt Lee Auflick, Morgan Lynn Biddle, Madison Shayne Bowman, Sydney Sue Burrows, Hailey Elizabeth Carey, Kiersten Rosalea Clerico, Evan Wade Core, Joel Alexander Cotterman, Harlie Danielle Dressback, Madison Jean Faulder, Zachary Scott Feasel, Lauren Mackenzie Gebby, Shelby Elaine Giles, Irvin Adair Godinez Alamillo, Jaxon Bruce Heath, Bridgette Irene Helmlinger, Hunter Peirce Hubble, Spencer Austin Hughes, Mya Jean Hurley, Ollie Ray Jacobs, Dana Grace Jones, Leah Layne Kelsey, Kyle David Knight, Kalin Raeanne Kreglow, Andrea Nicole Liebhart, Nacole Faye Lynne Marlow, Jonathan Timothy McGill, Russell James McGowen, Melanie Jaylee Miller, Ayla Lanae Neeley, Samantha Belle Neeley, Conor Alan Osborne, Zachary Allen Rayoum and Hunter Dwayne Reid.

Also, Justin Ryland Ritter, Lucas David Roby, Mason Patrick Lee Sacks, Kameron Christopher Schlumbohm, Addison Kelli-Justine Shoe, Raven Dion Shoffner, Damian Lee-Michael Slaven, Christopher Andrew Smith, Courtnie LeeAnn Lynn Smith, Kayden Joseph Smith, Lawrence William Smith, Matthew Paul Snow, Ajay Walker Stapleton, Mereana Elaine Steely, Alonzo Michael Stotler, Daniel Jay Strayer, Aaron Dylan Thompson, Wesley Andrew Thompson, Seth Aaron Topp, Christopher Paul Trout, Madison Ashleigh Wallen, Kelsie Mae Walter, Kimber Leigh Waters, Adrianna LeAnn Whitaker, Traevon Amani Wilgus, Michael Lane Willoby, Kaylyn Elizabeth Wren and Trevor Michael Young.