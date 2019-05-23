Sidney graduation slated for May 25

SIDNEY — Sidney High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the football stadium.

Special prelude music begins at 10 a.m., with the processional beginning at approximately 10:20 a.m., and the ceremony will begin when the processional ends at approximately 10:30 a.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Sidney High School gymnasium. Tickets are not required for the outdoor ceremony but will be required should the event have to be moved indoors. In the event the ceremony is moved, an announcement will be made on TAM 105.5, the school’s website and social media accounts, and a call will be made to all district students/employees.

The Baccalaureate ceremony will be held at Connection Point Church on May 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

The class colors are black and yellow. The class motto is “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” by Eleanor Roosevelt. The class song is “Where you lead” by Carole King

Speaking on behalf of the class during the ceremony will be: Ava Money, class secretary, delivering the invocation; Merzades Jelks, class treasurer, delivering the welcome; Alyssa Chavez, class president, delivering the address; Colin Freistuhler, National Honor Society president, delivering the address; and Emma Wiford, class vice president, leading the tassel ceremony.

Members of the Sidney High School Class of 2019 are Patrick Alemania Acedera, Bryce Jordan Adkins, Kristen Marie Alexander, Levi Nelson Allen, Madisyn Nicole Allen, Tyler James Anderson, Alexander Travon Arroyo, Lewis Ray Baldwin, Macie Marie Barlage, Levitta Marie Barnes, Malcom Craig Barnes, Austin James Beam, Tiffany Danielle Behr, Lily Ann Belt, Derek Allen Best, Broc Heath Bey, Taylor Renee Bisbee, Joseph Paul Bishop, Daniel Allen Blosser, Gavin Allan Lee Bockrath, Payton Hana Boshears, Bryston Gage Brandyberry, Daniel William Brooks, Jersain William Brux, Brooke Lauren Bryant, Leah Cathryn Burnside, Grace Nicole Cantrell, Alyxandra Nikol Carson, Brylee Madison Casiano and Jordin Shae Castle.

Also, Joelle Kathleen Cecil, Kyle Lewis Cecil, Alyssa Lynn Chavez, Paris Madison Cheek, Alissa Rene’ Chrisman, Suzanna Nicole Clayton, Cooper Payne Collingsworth, Noah Bailey Collins, Jace Robert Conrad, Alex J. Cost, Austin Michael Cox, Jasmine Raine Cox, Rayonna Darian Arnett Daniel, Caleb Jacob Davis, Chandler Lee Davis, Thomas Zachary Deakle, Evan Patrick Deam, Braydon Allen Dean, Boly Deh, Kaeda Renee Delafuente, Kierstyn Lynnette Delafuente, Shane M. Delp, Tyler Nathaniel Dotson, Danial Alexander Douglas, Sara Elizabeth Draving, Nathaniel Edward Dulaney, Tyler Woodrow Edwards, Alexis Nicole Elliston, Brooke Lynne Elsner, Dean Anderson Epley, Charles James Fagan, Reece Edward Fannon, Tia Marie Felver and Ashlyn Nichole Figuracion.

Also, Donovan Drea Fischer, Kylie Nicole Forsythe, Kaycee Lynn Grace Fortkamp, Marcellus Leon Franklin-Murphy, Seth Wayne Frantom, Jordan Michael Frazier, Isaiah Taylor Freeman, Lindsey M. Freeman, Colin Addison Freistuhler, Kelly Anne Garber, Trevor Michael Gates, Haley Renee Germann, Makyla Ann Gerstner, Sara Marie Gibson, Sirus Michael Gibson, Ethan Wayne Glass, Breanna Renea Goings, Andre Kevin Gordon, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Graber, Kayla Bethann Griffieth, Emily Paige Guinther, Alexis Marie Haas, Jazzlynn Rebecca Hall, Olivia M. Hall, Alexander Joseph Ham, Dustin Lee Hamaker, Gambit Allen Hand, Joshua David Harlett, Caleb Michael Harris, Jessica May Hatfield, Madison Rose Heffelfinger and Dylan Lee Henderson.

Also, Mya Lame’ Henderson, Trenton James Henline, Samantha Lynn Hentrich, Michaela Elaine June Herbert, Allie Nicole Herrick, Robert D. Herron, Caleb Ritchie Hewitt, Harleigh A.J. Hicks, Kylee Jean Hicks, Alexander Jayden Hilyard, Spencer Lee Hoaglin, Frank Curtis Hoelscher, Jonathan Richard Holloway, Noah Lee Houts, Kiana Marie Howard, Josiah DèAunte Hudgins, Keeli Sue Hudson, Noah Christopher Hughes, Macie Kathleen Ivey, Cheyenne Alizabeth Jackson, Merzades Shantell Jelks, Mary Ellen Johns, Alana Morgan Johnson, Caleb Trace Johnson, Kieara Lynn Johnson, Kyana Jenee Johnson, Landon Thomas Johnson, Starla Re’Dawn Johnson, Damien Lee Jones, Teovion Marie Jones, Jessielynn Kay Kellerman, Christopher Tyler Kenard, Makayla Noelle-Phylliss Kennedy, Alina Faith Kindle and Jacob Philip Kirk.

Also, Carragan Grace Klawon, William Kent Klepinger, Seth Nicholas Klingler, Kaitlin Elise Koewler, Gavin Michael Lane, Hannah Dawn Latimer, Keith Franklin Lee, Aaron Evan Leibold, Ciara M. Lemaster, Damian Xavier Lowell LeMaster, Hannah Marie Lillard, Breanna Dawn Littleton, Kyndsie Maddox, Hayley Marie Magill, Kristina Ann Manocchi, Oliver Joseph Marchus, Megan Marlow, Katelyn Faith Marrs, Avonell Jo-Lynn Martin, Amaya Nicole Lee Matlock, Moka Matsuura, Eugene Wayne Maxwell, Patrick Charles McClain, Jessica Margaret Mees, Allison Nicole Michael, Roger Dale Miller, Ava Lynn Money, Logan Kyle Moores, Ethan Micheal Moorman, Edward James Morrison, Jay Charles Mortimer and Adreanna Rae Murphy.

Also, Charitey Anne Murphy, Blake Edward Nation, Calib Issac Nolen, Jacqulynn Bree North, Mason Andrew Nunnery, Nancy Zounan Okoin, Briahna Lynn Oldiges-Rohr, Paige Ireland Olding-Davis, Austin Vaughn Osborne, Madison Lynn Osborne, David Randall Ostendorf, Jeffrey Michael Overholser, Skylar Janelle Parker, Rayaunna M. Partin, Derek-Jon Mendiola Peredo, Cameron Jonathon Perry, Brice Patrick Phipps, Megan Jeannette Piatt, Kyler Matthew Pleasant, Eric Christopher Pulfer, Taylor Marie Pulfer, Kyrsten Nichole Reilly, Christian Wayne Retterer, Steven Lee Richmond, Avery Crystal Roberts, Ratez Jamal Roberts, Elisha Shynee Robinson, Mariah Lynn Roth, Faith Lee Ann Russell, Kent Allan Ryan, Jovi Lee Salyers, Jared Malcolm Songao Santos, Fatoumata Sao, Emily Breann Sauers, Lillian Mae Schaeffer, Aliviya Rachelle Schulze, Cameron Michael Schutte, Brennan Ray Shaffer and Baily Lynn Sherman.

Also, Noah Lee Eugene Shook, Caitlin Mackenzie Short, Blake Joseph Shreves, Hannah Brooke Siler, Aidan Michael Smith, Cole Mathew Smith, Arielle Carol Lynne Snider, Cheyenna Kaelea Dawn Sniffen, Jonathan David Snyder, Chase Matthew Solino, Dieynaba Sow, Gregory K. Spencer, Sebastian Skye Stalinsky, Jarad Chase Stanley. Jillsen Delaney Stanley, Keondre Lloyd Stephens, Naida Anne Marie Stephens, Brandon Lee Stotler, Eli Richard Straman, Kyle Matthew Strunk, Robert K. Swearingen, Sage Marie Swiger, Jerry Eugene Swineford Jr., Mouhamad Sy, Richard Alan Tidwell, Christian Lee Townsend, Rachel Elizabeth Trudeau, Mamie Beatrice Turnbill and Kelsey Rose Underwood.

Also, Dylan Michael Vanderpool, Nathan Christopher VanHorn, Christian Alan Vaughn, Kaeden Scott Walker, Taylor Lynnette Walker, Rachelle Elizabeth Wallace, Brent Alan Ward, Alec James Waters, Jarrett Michael Waters, Betty Ann Louise Watkins, Autumn L. Waxler, Kaleb Jesse Weaver, Ivy Aliya Welsh, Hallie Breanne Westerbeck, Alexus Chantel White, Olivia Paige White, Elaine Catarina Reverendo Wiesenmayer, Emma Renee Wiford, Justine Leigh Wiley, Devin Michael Williams, Taylor JaNaè Williams, Jeffrey Lee Williams Jr., Jessie Cheyenne Williamson, Gabrielle Nykole Wilson, Kierstein Leann Wilson, Richard Lee Ward Wooddell, Taylor Rose Wren, Alexis Ann Younker, Emma Rose Zerkle, Joshua Matthew Zimmerman and Cheyenne Lynn Zwiebel.