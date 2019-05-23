Botkins awards diplomas to 51 students

BOTKINS — The Botkins High School Class of 2019 will receive their diplomas on Sunday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Botkins Junior High School gym.

The valedictorians were Grace McCafferty, Grace Homan, Lindsey Okuley and Bella Ewry. The salutatorian was Faith Cisco.

The class colors are rose gold and navy. The class song is “Home” by Dierks Bentley. The class motto is “As you start your journey, the first thing you should do is throw away that store-bought map and begin to draw your own,” by Michael Dell.

Members of the Botkins High School Class of 2019 are Madeline Marie Altherr, Michelle Lynn Altstaetter, Evan Bradley Aufderhaar, Brielle Kaye Boroff, Kole David Butcher, Brianne Mikayla Charles, Faith Elizabeth Cisco, Deacon William Cotrell, Elizabeth Mattison Davis, Travis Leroy Deitler, Kathryn Elaine Egbert, Isabella Grace Ewry, Nicholas Michael Fischio, Adam Anthony Fisher, Daniel Frederick Fisher, Isaac Taylor Frey, Brock August Gehrlich, Janell Ann Greve, Taira Nicole Greve, Maegen Elaine Hall, Spencer Alan Heuker and Grace Lynn Homan.

Also, Logan Thomas Johnson, Aliya Brook Jones, Adriana Renee Jutte, Olivia Catherine Lenhart, Jack Ryan Liesner, Joshua Wesley Madden, Grace Ann McCafferty, Bryce Jeffrey Metz, Cody Devan Meyer, Lindsey Elizabeth Okuley, Anthony Michael Opperman, Cole Andrew Opperman, Nevaeh Nicole Parks, Kya Nichole Skinner, Malea Ann Smith, Shaylon Naoma Smith, Samantha Nichole Snider, Connor Michael Stutsman, Tyler Jacob Swank, Dylan Marcus Thompson, Elizabeth Ann Will, Justin Michael Williamson, Abigale Rosemary Wright and Gage Matthew Zimpfer.