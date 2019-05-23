Lehman to honor Class of 2019 seniors

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will award diplomas to 57 members of the Class of 2019 during commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at the Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School.

Baccalaureate Mass will be held Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua.

The Class of 2019 valedictorian is Jacquelyn Schemmel, daughter of Bill and Alicia Schemmel, of New Bremen. The salutatorian is Maria Schmiesing, daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney.

The commencement guest speakers will be Susan M. Gibbons, superintendent, Catholic Schools Office; Jacquelyn Schemmel, valedictorian, and Maria Schmiesing, salutatorian.

Class colors are Red, Blue and Yellow. The red rose is the class flower. The class motto is “I’ll be there for you, because you’re there for me too.” The class song is “I’ll be there for you” by The Rembrandts.

The class officers are President Allison Bornhorst, daughter of Rick and Kelly Bornhorst, of Piqua; Vice President Samantha Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards, of Sidney; Secretary Emily Fogt, daughter of Andrew and Shelley Fogt, of Sidney; and Treasurer Ellise Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide, of Sidney.

Members of the Class of 2019 are Elias Bezy, Allison Bornhorst, Grace Brandt, MacKenzie Bricker, Logan Bunker, Sophia Burkhardt, Kiera Burns, Carly Caulfield, Ye Chen, John Cianciolo, Titan Corner, Mary Deafenbaugh, Michael Denning, Carly Edwards, Samantha Edwards, Emily Fogt, Elizabeth Gibson, Sarah Gibson, Hannah Giguere, Cole Gilardi, Elliott Gilardi, Alexander Gleason, and Lillian Greene.

Also, Bradly Haynes, Zoie Hill, Madison Hurley, Malorie Hussey, Andrew Karr, Lucas Karr, Bryce Kennedy, Madalyn Kirtley, Ethan Knapke, Cole Kramer, Nicholas Largent, Claire Larger, Jared Magoteaux, Grace Monnin, Sean O’Brien, Grace Olding, Conor O’Leary, Ann Pannapara, Brooke Perry, Lauren Riley, Joseph Ritze, Seth Roe, Jacquelyn Schemmel, Maria Schmiesing, Kaila Sims, Alexis Snipes, Aidan Snyder, Mitchell Sollmann, Shannon Staley, Sean Toner, Aaron Topp, Brieanna Werling, Ellise Westerheide and Madelyn Wiseman.