Christian Academy Schools graduation set for May 24

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schoolsv will graduate for students at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Ralph J. Stolle Gymnasium, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney.

The guest speaker will be Dr. David “Pete” Peterson, who is a retired U.S. Navy Aerospace/Operational Physiologist with more than 20 years of active duty service. He has earned multiple degrees in exercise science and is a former competitive powerlifter. He serves as an Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at Cedarville. Peterson loves teaching the word.

The valedictorian is Alexandria Baughman, daughter of Robert and Kristina Baughman, of Piqua. The salutatorian is Hannah Heaberlin, daughter of David and Stephannie Heaberlin, of Sidney.

The class motto is “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” The class song is “Africa,” by Toto.

Baughman will be honored as a Red Cord Blood Donor and National Honor Society member. She is also the recipient of the Reuse Insurance Scholarship, First National Bank in New Bremen Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award and Honda-OSU STEM Award

Graduate candidates include Charles Isaac Adkins, Alexandria Meredith Baughman, Hannah Grace Heaberlin, and Blake Thomas Lochard.