Fairlawn honors seniors at May 17 graduation

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Forty-five students received their diplomas.

The valedictorian was Lauren Dudgeon, daughter of Lance Dudgeon and Shannon Roach. The salutatorian was Allison Roush, daughter of Rodney Roush and Darrin and Karen Ike.

The guest speaker was DJ Heintz. An honorary diploma was given to Nicole Luncz, a foreign exchange student from Germany.

The class motto was “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.” The class song was “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana. The class flower was a blue and white gerber daisy.

Members of the Fairlawn Class of 2019 are Devlin Jon Allen, Tiarra Ann Ambos, Meghan Caroline Bell, Hunter Vincent Booth, Kevin Dwight Bradley Jr., Erin Riley Burdiss, Bryce Allen Carr, Jacqueline Star Ceyler, Olivia Danielle Chamberlain, Ariana Janay Clack, Lauren Nichol Dudgeon, Mya Rose Elsass, Renee Lynn Gent, Leann Nicole Gepfrey, Brandon Nicholes Graham, Lane Randall Greiwe, Madison Savanah Huelskamp, Nicholas David Huelskamp, Evan Michael Jameson, Logan Thomas Jamison, Skylar Elexis Jones, Christian Douglas Kellem, Noah Hendrix Krebs, Levi Austin McDonald, Emma Jane McDowell, Cassandra Elizabeth McKnight, Grace Ann McPeeks, Alivia Dawn Meyers, Thomas Brian Moloney, Elizabeth Nicole Pestke, Madison Layne Pierce, Mikayla Lynne Pierce, Caleb Michael Puckett, Holman Ariel Rosales, Allison Renae Roush, Chloee Raye Sharrock, Brandon Darrel Smith, Lukas Ronald Smith, Kennedy Alexah Spicer, Braiden Michael Thompson, Skyler Michelle Turnbill, Hailey Nicole VanHook, Sheldon Garrett Chandler VanHorn, Gideon Steven Weymer and Douglas John Ray Wright.