Anna to honor Class of 2019 on May 26

ANNA — Anna High School will honor the Class of 2019 during its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at the Anna High School gymnasium.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at graduation.

The class song is “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver. The class colors are light purple and gray. The class floweer is the morning glory. The class of motto is “The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why,” by Mark Twain.

National Honor Society members are

Lindsey Barhorst, Claire Bensman, McKenzie Bertsch, Cameron Bowersock, Alicia Brunswick, Abigail Counts, Isaac Dodds, Nathan Edelmann, Brooke Haynes, Brandon Hemsworth, Brooke Hemsworth, Ashleigh Jurosic, Jake Kovacs, Heidi McRill, Colton Nanik, Devan O’Connell, Jacob Osborne, Georgia Platfoot, Olivia Pulfer, Isaac Rindler, Ben Schmitmeyer, Jarred Seigle, Hannah Shoemaker, Lauren Stephens, Alexia Wells, Sierra Williams and Tyler Zimpfer.

Members of the Class of 2019 are Evan James Argabright, Derek Michael Arling, Lindsey Kay Barhorst, Molly Jean Batchelder, Claire Ann Bensman, Cori Aleza Bensman, McKenzie Lynn Bertsch, Madilynn Frances Bice, Jennifer Rose Blackburn, Madison Christine Boerger, Cameron E Michael Bowersock, Ethan Henry Bremke, Alex Eugene Bruggeman, Alicia Rene Brunswick, Luke Aaron Addison Cantrell, Brayden Thomas-Douglas Collier, Abigail Marie Counts, Elaina Marie Crosson, Caleb Matthew Cruset, Mackenzie Grace Cummings, Evan Paul Deiters, Isaac Wayne Dodds, Griffin Jacob Doseck, Nathan Andrew Edelmann, Rana Ann Edwards. Carter Joseph Elliott, Brayden Brian Farley and Elizabeth Rose Fleming.

Also, Jacob Ryan Fogt, Austin Charles Fry, Kirsten Veronica Gibson, Zachary Thomas Gogue, Brady Jonathan Hanes, Brooke Alexis Haynes, Brandon Thomas Hemsworth, Brooke Gabrielle Hemsworth, Kelsey Lynn Hess, Courtney Jo Hoehne, Emily Raelene Holt, Ethan James Huecker, Kyle Leonides Ibarra, Susan Marie Jones, Ashleigh Sierra Jurosic, Taylor Ann Kauffman, Jackson Hugh Kipp, Christian Xavier Klinker, Kayleigh Marie Knerr, Wyatt Thomas Knouff, Corbin Siler Knutson, Jake Alexander Hagelberger Kovacs, Taylor Marie Kress, Breah Ann Kuck, Gabriel Davis Ludington, Grace Anna Maurer, Kelsie Marie McKinney, Heidi Michelle McRill, Jessica Renee Mealy, Emma Catherine Meyer, Colton Lee Nanik and Devan Patrick O’Connell.

Also, Jacob Matthew Osborne, Aliyah Kay Parker, Autumn Grace Peterson, Olivia Kristine Place, Georgia Nicole Platfoot, Isaiah Daniel Pleiman, Noah Michael Pleiman, Brendon Devante Poe, Lucas Anthony Poeppelman, Olivia Sue Pulfer, Jacob Daniel Reaman, Isaac James Rindler, Tayler Renee Robbins, Shana Marie Roe, Ben Gary Schmitmeyer, Tristen Jay Schwartz, Andrew Michael Scully, Jarred David Seigle, Dante Rogelio Serrano, Preston James Shannon, Samuel Jerome Sharp, Hannah Morgan Shoemaker, Morgyn Suanne Shoffner, Addie Lynn Skidmore, Allie Louise Skidmore, Callum Porter Smith, Taylor Olivia Spence, Lauren Elizabeth Stephens, Emily Paige Stepler, Kaija McKinnly Steward, Dawson Ryder Van Horn, Marissa Anne VanGorden, Geran Jayson Wagle, Alexia Ann Wells, Morgan Marie Wendel, Sierra Nicole Williams, Kierstyn Nicole Williamson, Elizabeth Eleanor Witer, Selena Renae York and Tyler Thomas Zimpfer.