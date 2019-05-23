Fort Loramie seniors prepare for graduation

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School will hold its 2019 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at the high school gym.
Speakers for graduation will be Superintendent Dan Holland and high school Principal Kreg Hollenbacher.
The class motto is “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. The class song is “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney.
The class flower is the lily
The class poem was written by Brittany Wehrman
Tired eyes and aching hands,
School-wide sports and marching bands.
Our legacy is uncompared
To other classes that have faired
These halls, these walls, these little rooms,
Often looked upon as tombs.
Our loudest cheers will echo still,
As dreams and hopes we do fulfill.
Conquering all that lies in our wake,
Undoubted ties that none can break.
The time has come for us to leave behind
These walls and rooms that shaped our mind.
Even yet we’ll keep our loyal bond,
As our memories grow truly fond.
And when our eyes begin to wet,
As we look back, do not forget,
That this chapter here is not the end,
With every twist and every bend,
Remember this, we all must try:
Sometimes goodbye is not goodbye.
Senior class personalities include:
Couple that should have been: Grant Imwalle and Emily Austin
Most changed since junior high: Weston Rittenhouse and Cassidy Albers
Most School Spirit: Carson Moore, Mason Kemper and Erin Chaney
Drama King/Drama Queen: Ben Barhorst and Aleah Frilling
Most Athletic: Carter Mescher and Chloe Stang
Best Smile: Nathan Raterman and Rylee Poeppelman
Biggest Chowhounds: Collin Detrick and Grace Wehrman
Teacher’s Pet: Jacob Rethman and Lydia Stricker
Worst case of senior flu: Ben Barhorst and Emma Wilt
Most likely to get lost in Loramie: Ethan Pleiman and Alexis Fleckenstein
Most likely to be late to graduation: Mitchell Berning and Grace Wehrman
Most likely to make a million: Jacob Rethman and Emily Austin
Class Clown: Grant Imwalle and Erin Chaney
Class Complainers: Jake Ratermann and Taylor Francis
Most likely to sleep in class: Andrew Swob and Morgan Eilerman
Members of the Fort Loramie High School Class of 2019 are Cassidy Albers, Emily Austin, Joseph Ballas, Seth Barga, Tori Barga, Benjamin Barhorst, Jenna Barlage, Mitchell Berning, Christopher Billing, Caleb Bodenmiller, Bailie Calcut, Erin Chaney, Rachel DeLoye, Collin Detrick, Peyton Drees, Amy Eilerman, Morgan Eilerman, Alexis Fleckenstein, Isaac Flory, Taylor Francis, Joseph Frey, Aleah Frilling, Taylor Hartzell, Shane Hilgefort, Kyla Holthaus, Grant Imwalle, Mason Kemper, Brittany Marsteller, Carter Mescher, Andrew Meyer, Jared Meyer, Jared Middendorf, Riley Middendorf, Carson Moore, Ethan Pleiman, Hannah Pleiman, Jana Poeppelman, Rylee Poeppelman, Daniel Puthoff, Nathan Raterman, Jake Ratermann, Jacob Rethman, Jasmyn Rhoades, Weston Rittenhouse, Kenneth Rose, Madison Rose, Elijah Rosengarten, Gavin Schulze, Logan Siegel, Chloe Stang, Lydia Stricker, Andrew Swob, Brittany Wehrman, Devin Wehrman, Grace Wehrman, Emma Wilt andCharles Wray.