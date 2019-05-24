Scholarship application deadlineis May 30

SIDNEY — Local college-bound students have until midnight on Thursday, May 30, to apply online through the Community Foundation of Shelby County for more than $60,000 in scholarships.

Many scholarships require that students have surpassed college freshman status, but some allow 2019 high school graduates to apply. Locate the application at www.commfoun.com. In the Grants and Scholarships tab, select ‘Apply For a Scholarship’ to find the link to the 2019 application.

Applicants must provide up to three letters of recommendation, their transcript and the FAFSA Student Aid Report.

Scholarships are available for various medical, engineering, education, arts and law majors. The application was also reopened for recent grads who are former IUTIS boys softball players and Fairlawn, Houston and Minster seniors who are eligible for Kauffman Family Scholarships.