3 to join Fairlawn Wall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Wall of Honor will welcome three new members Saturday, June 1.

The three inductees are Mac Ware, Liz Cavinder and Charles Caudill.

The alumni dinner and welcome will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Registration is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be held at the school cafeteria.

A 1968 graduate of Fairlawn High School, Ware began work for a local general contractor in Sidney that summer and found his calling. He continued to work in the construction industry as well as attending Clark State College, where he earned an associate’s degree in 1972.

He then worked for Danis Inc. a large general contractor in Dayton. After three years in Dayton, he was transferred to Columbus to work on one of the Ohio State University hospital projects. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1988 and a master’s degree in 1994 from Franklin University. After 10 years with Elford Inc., he co-founded Renovators Inc., a mid-sized GC firm. In 2009, his love of teaching took him to the Construction Systems Management Program at Ohio State. He will retire from OSU in August 2019.

He and his wife Helen have been married for 35 years. The have two children Ami and Matthew (deceased). The also have four grandchildren.

His plans for retirement include teaching one course per semester at OSU, golf, travel and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

Ware served as the chairman of the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Advisory Board; has been a member of the Builder’s Exchange of Central Ohio and served as a board member and president in 2009. In 2018, the BX honored him with the “Cornerstone Award,” which is a life time achievement award.

He has been named the “Staff Teacher of the Year” twice in his tenure in Ohio State CSM Department. He coached several student competition teams. The 2013 team won the National Associated Builders and Contractors Student Competition. In 2015 and 2016, he served with two student teams on trips to the western portion of Honduras to build housing for the local folks in a very poor area of their country.

Cavinder grew up in Logan County and attended Lewistown Schools. In 1952, she married Harold Cavinder and they were married for 61 years prior to her passing on July 15, 2013. Cavinder had two sons, Stanton and Christopher, who are Fairlawn graduates.

Cavinder started driving a bus for Fairlawn in 1967 and drove until her retirement in 1993.During that time she drove many teams to athletic events, took science classes to Houston Woods every fall for weekends, drove the juniors to and from the JVS for many years and enjoyed interacting with the kids.

Upon retirement she enjoyed her four grandchildren, Reggie, Adam, Emilie and Alex Cavinder, and her four great-grandchildren, Max,Nick and Anika Cavinder and Jaxx Sarver until her passing.

Caudill was born and raised in Morehead Kentucky. He was a 1959 graduate of Morehead State University where he was a baseball standout, still holding multiple school batting records. In 1958, Caudill had the second highest batting average in the nation in college baseball. In 1988, he was inducted into the Morehead State University Athletic Hall of Fame. After college, Caudill went on to play in the farm system of the Washington Senators.

In 1961, he moved to Ohio to begin his career in education as a teacher and coach at Fairlawn High School, then became principal. As the Fairlawn baseball coach, he led the 1966 team to their only District Baseball Championship. While at Fairlawn, Caudill met and married Peggy Pheneger-Caudill, an elementary school teacher in Sidney City Schools.

Late in 1966, Caudill move to Botkins Local Schools to become principal and coach baseball. From 1969 to 1974, Caudill was superintendent at Botkins. While coaching in Shelby County, Caudill was the coach of the American Legion Post 217 Baseball Team with great success. Caudill left a legacy of baseball influence – former students include two collegiate umpires, numerous American Legion Baseball coaches, numerous high school baseball coaches and many other that continued in baseball at various levels and capacities.

In 1974, the Caudills moved to the St. Paris area in Champaign County, with their children David and Cindi. Caudill worked from 1974-1992 for the Champaign County Board of Education as an education and curriculum supervisor. After retirement, Caudill continued working as an interim principal at Graham Junior High and Elementary, supervisor for the Clark County Board of Education and student teacher adviser at Urbana University, retiring for the second and last time in 2001.

Caudill was very active in his church, the St. Paris United Methodist Church as well as the St. Paris Lions Club where he served a term as president. After his second retirement Caudill and his wife enjoyed spending a few winters in Venice, Florida, as well as spending time with their two children, David (Jana) and Cindi (Jeff) Buell, and their five grandchildren. Mallary, Adalyn and Jace Caudill and Bailey and Ava Buell.

The couple was married for 54 years, until her death in 2017.