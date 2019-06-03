SCS to utilize final forms online registration

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools will utilize Final Forms online registration for the 2019-20 school year. Final Forms replaces all hard copy registration and permission forms students would traditionally bring home on the first day of school. Online registration through Final Forms is mandatory for parents or guardians to complete prior to the first day of school.

According to SCS, Final Forms is a secure and convenient online process which allows the district to verify all student contacts, demographics, and emergency/medical information prior to the start of the new school year. Additionally, Final Forms allows parents and guardians to electronically sign the annual permission forms for school district policy.

For the 2019-20 school year, all families will be required to register through www.sidney-oh.finalforms.com. Families will need to create a new parent account and register their child under the 2019-20 school year. Once in, formsets vary based on a child’s grade level and involvement in extracurricular activities.

“It is crucial we get the most up-to-date contact, emergency medical, and health information on a student prior to the first day of school so that we are prepared to deal with an emergency situation should one happen on the first day of school,” said SCS Communications Coordinator Tiffany Rank.

Starting this year, the district will not administer or release schedules or teacher/class assignments until Final Forms online registration is complete.

“District administration has been relaxed with families in the past, allowing them some time after the school year has started to complete their online registration,” said Rank. “Not this year. Failure to complete Final Forms online registration prior to the start of school will result in students being held in the gymnasium of the school until online registration is complete.”

The school district will offer a number of opportunities for families to get help registering at various schools over the summer. Additionally, the Board of Education office will be open Monday through Friday throughout the summer to assist with the online registration – computer kiosks will be available.

“Families have the capability to complete Final Forms from the convenience of their own home using personal computers, smartphones and tablets but we realize not everyone has access to those devices and/or internet service,” said Rank. “For that reason, we are going to be holding some open registration dates over the summer.

The first open registration date for returning families will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Sidney High School in the cafeteria.

The district intends to stick with Final Forms for online registration for the foreseeable future, therefore when registration opens up again next spring for the following school year, parents will only have to update and sign off on the information within Final Forms. Should families move during the school year, they are able to go in and update the information in Final Forms themselves.

Those who are enrolling in the district for the first time should visit or call the Board of Education office to begin the process through Central Registration.

Completion of Final Forms is vital to effective communication with parents and guardians. Those who need assistance or have questions can call the Board of Education office at 937-497-2200. The Board of Education office is located at 750 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney.