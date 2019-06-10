SMS students receive awards

SIDNEY — Sidney Middle School recently held its academic awards programs for grades 5-8. Awards were presented by principals Diane Voress, Kevin Boerger and Dan Barnes, as well as various classroom teachers. Honor roll awards were presented to students who achieved accordingly for all the first three nine-weeks grading periods. Perfect attendance students were entered in drawings for $50 cash prize incentives. Student Council members acted as ushers. The Friend of SMS Award honored assistant principal Kevin Boerger for his 13 years of committed dedication to the students and staff of Sidney Middle School.

Fifth-grade program

Jonathan Rank, Veda Rice, Pratisth Agarwal, Jaden Danklefsen, Keaton Shaffer, Reece Fields, Briana Lewis, William Boehm and winner Keegan Conley were recognized as participants in the Emerson Spelling Bee. SMS Geography Bee participants were Blake White and winner Pratisth Agarwal. Academia participants were Jaedlyn Hansen, Malikai Smith, Keegan Conley, and Keaton Schaffer. Students on Battle of the Books teams were Keaton Shaffer, Malikai Smith, Dalton Davis, Emma Smith, Jaedlyn Hansen, Briana Lewis, Mariah Johnson, Joe Boehm, Karson Clack, Pratisth Agarwal, Collin Hance, Kelan Wooddell and Julian Stearns. Students serving on the SMS Student Council were Blake White, Hailey Hensley, Jaedlyn Hansen, Briana Lewis and Elijah Cotterman.

Fifth graders earning special classroom recognitions were Responsibility Awards-Samuel Baldauf, Jaden Danklefsen, and Briana Lewis; Most Improved Student Award-Leo Carmona-Campos and Ava Basil.

Fifth-grade honor roll students were Pratisth Agarwal, Kailey Arthur, Kaylyn Bockrath, Joseph Boehm, Salamata Camara, Karson Clack, Elijah Cotterman, Jaden Danklefsen, Kaylee Ellison, Keaton Shaffer, Malikai Smith, Blake White and Kelan Wooddell.

The fifth-grade 4.0 honor roll students were Samuel Baldauf, Keegan Conley, Reece Fields, Taylah Finfrock, Jaedlyn Hansen, Hailey Hensley, Mariah Johnson, Briana Lewis, Zavier Perry, Veda Rice and Julian Stearns.

Students recognized for perfect attendance were Samuel Baldauf, Reece Fields, Hailey Hensley, Kamya Jones and Emma Smith.

Sixth-grade program

Receiving Band Outstanding Achievement Awards were Kaitlyn Adams, Garrett Guinther, Michelle Miller, Scarlett O’Keefe, Isaac Phelps and Kade Wilson. Lana Beaver received the Outstanding Musicianship Award for Orchestra and Tatum Werntz was recognized as the SMS Spelling Bee champion, the City-Wide Spelling Bee champion and a regional bee participant.

Sixth-grade honor roll students were Lily Boos, Olivia Breinich, Trinity Bruggeman, Laceland Burdiss, Madison Burks, Matthias Byer, Braydon Cagle, Nadira Callahan, Katelynn Campbell, Makenna Carroll, Elizabeth Exley,, Taneyah Foy, Avery Frank, Michael Frazier, Ava Graber, Garrett Guinther, Ethan Hale, Tylee Hale, Autumn Hall, Payton Holman, Mikayla Huckleby, Andre Johnson, Brayden Kennedy, Gavin Layne, Carson LeMaster Mackenzie LeMaster, Christian Loaiza, Joelon Lyons, Vedanta Maladkar, Kalinn McWilliams, Leia Murray, Kenneth Neu, Lydia Neves, Andrew Overholser, Kila Puckett, Jadon Redmon, Rhyanna Reese, Ulysee Robinson, Alyssa Rodriguez, Zerah Roesser, Elizabeth Roth, Korban Schmiesing, Parker Slaven, Brandi South, Julius Spradling, Brayson Strunk, Alexa Tidwell, Leland Trapp, Allison Tucker, Desirae VanFossen, Gavin Ventura and Evangeline Wethington.

High Honors students were Bryce Bailey, Aubrey Beagle, Lana Beaver, Chanler Bladen, Breanna Brueggert, Luke Carter, Addyson Craft, Kenzie Fischbach, Isaiah Foster, Taylor Foster, Aspen Frank, Anna Fujioka, Shelly Harrod, Emily Harter, Zachary Holtzclaw, Libby Hurley, Samantha Jones, Leah King, Elijah Laine, Brayden Lee, Alexander Lundy, Kevin Marcus, Ethan Mayse, Kelis McNeal, Michelle Miller, Kajata Nage, Jayden Neeley, Grant Nuss, Scarlett O’Keefe, Danny Orr, Gilbert Pelealu, Isaac Phelps, James Pleasant, Ashton Rose, Lauryn Shetterly, Landon Sibert, Riley Spradlin, Shyla Stiffler, Andrew Thorne, Maggie Turner, Hannah Vernon, Larkyn Vordemark, Hannah Weldy, Tatum Werntz, Hayden Westerbeck, Jocelyn White, Ainsley Wiford, Kade Wilson and Carter Wooddell.

The sixth-grade 4.0 students were Kaitlyn Adams, Kendall Dickman, Aryel Frisby, Alexander Hilgefort, Adelyn Luginbill, Ashton Macy, Nathan Martin, Ethan New, Jace Puckett, Logan Rose, Jordan Scully, Jenna Shaffer, Katie Shaw, Zoey Simindinger and Ivan Spencer.

Sixth-grade students with perfect attendance were Alex Fenton, Kenzie Fischbach, Brayden Kennedy, Domonic Mariano, Maggie Turner, Hannah Weldy and Ainsley Wiford.

Seventh-grade program

Music Achievement Award recipients in band were Haley Fogt, Alex Frew, Caitlynn Hansen, Olivia Voress, and Hayden Ball. In orchestra, Shelby McVety received the Outstanding Musicianship Award and Haley Cox earned the Most Improved Award. Alex Frew was recognized as the SMS Geography Bee runner-up and Kyla Rush was recognized as the Spelling Bee second runner-up.

The seventh-grade honor roll students were Madison Achs, Cayden Barga, Derrick Bean, Ryan Bennett, Elijah Biddle, Toby Borihane, William Boshears, Kimberly Burton, Hannah Carlson, Rocelyn Cathcart, Hailee Childs, Hunter Compton, Britney Couch, Isaiah Cromes, Cloe Crothers, Jeremy Davis, Alexis Dennis, Kyle Drees, Alyvia Dunn, Kieran Dunn, Brandi Engstrom, Landon Finke, Alexander Frew, Sage Geier, Jacob Growe, Brady Hagan, Nasiya Harris, Gabriel Harter, Emma Heffelfinger, Tucker Herron, Kaelin Hickman, Kayla Johnson, Carter Johnson-Young, Dylan Kelly, Tayjon Kelly, Kenlee Leiss, Audrea Litton, Samantha Marlow, Dakota Martin, Carlie Matos, Brianica McGhee, Aubree McKee, Liann Morris, Olivia Murphy, Binta Nage, Samuel New, Nicholas Newberg, Breanna Parks, Micah Purdy, Cutberto Ramirez, Travis Reeves, Kasi Rinderle, Kristyn Rinehart, Douglas Rork, Sophia Rowles, Grant Schultz, Mercedes Shahan, Logan Shaw, Kaleigh Smith, Madisyn Smith, Kyleigh Spade, Layla Spangler, Landon Stallings, Isabella Starnes, Kaitlynn Stewart, Carter Strunk, Aliyah Taborn, A’Mya Thornton, Selena Travis, Morgan Tschudi, Lauren Unger, Maddison VanDeGrift, Sophia Watterson, Brayden Wise and Austin Yates.

High honors students were Hayden Ball, Braxton Brewer, Taylor Cantrell, Jason Chen, Owen Deam, Caleb Everett, Emily Fleming, Isabella Flores, Haley Fogt, Alexander Frohna, Caitlynn Hansen, Cass Hensley, Malea Hensley, Kiara Hudgins, Savanna Kelly, Arshia Mani, Abigail McNeal, Shelby McVety, Elena Mendoza, Jarrett Payne, Hailey Richardson, Kyla Rush, Sarah Schroer, Nathan Siegel, Ella Smith, Kaleb Terry, Graham VanTilburgh, Olivia Voress, Morgan Wheeler, Alayna Wigginton and Ryusei Yoshihashi.

The seventh-grade 4.0 students were Kristen Alexander, Olivia Barga, Lauren Conley and Sophia Thompson.

Perfect attendance students in seventh grade were Bryce Allen, William Boshears, Braxton Brewer, Owen Deam, Caleb Everett, Alex Frew, Brady Hagan, Dakota Martin, Olivia Voress and Brayden Wise.

Eighth-grade program

The eighth-grade awards program began with the Music Achievement Award. Receiving the award Lily Wiford, Thomas Sibert, Lainie Luginbill, Landon Johnson, Anna Brady, and Chloe Graber. Earning the Outstanding Musicianship Award for Orchestra was Ally Reeves. The Director’s Award for Orchestra went to Josh Wise.

Honor roll students acknowledged were Hunter Banfield, Makaila Bare, Brennan Barnes, Wyatt Bisbee, Aiden Booth, Angela Bowers, Cameron Cantrell, Riana Carson, Elizabeth Chamberlin, Natalee Clack, Wyatt Clark, Adrianna Close, Zinnen Croslow, Josie Davis, Alexandria Delp, Devon Ferguson, Macaiah Foster, Joanne Gorongsay, Augustus Henry, Ethan Hurst, Landen Johnson, Nitaya Johnson, Olivia Keller, Shayla Layne, Kiara Marcus, Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker, Allison Miller, Desarae Miller, Tycen Money, Griffin Moore, Zola Morrow-Forsythe, Jason Moton, Breanna Mullennix, Joenah Nanthalangsy, Yuma Okabe, Estin Perry, Tyler Rabbani, Hideyuki Rachi, Isabel Rice, Nathaniel Miller, Valorie Rodriguez, Paige Studebaker, Ryleigh Wagner-Topp, Ethan Weldy, DeAndre Westfall-Barger, Alyssa Whitehead, Lexis Wilson, Chad Wilt, Chase Wita and Malachia Wooddell.

Receiving high honors were Savannah Alexander, Noah Baldauf, Autumn Bishop, Morgan Black, Christina Blevins, Kyla Campbell, Fredrick Corrie, Baylee Craft, Dalton Crain, Brianna Dillinger, Alexis Evans, Mackenzee Fitchpatrick, Madison Garber, Chloe Graber, Chase Hall, Jeminiah Henry, Kennah Herrick, Norah Houts, Chloe Howard, Caitlin Hubbell, Aiden Ike, Owen Karn, Lillian Keith, Lainey Luginbill, Jacob Martin, Austin Mullennix, Gavin Musser, Dhruvi Patel, Trinity Patterson, Kyra Ramirez, Makayla Reynolds, Jaycee Roach, Kade Schmiesing, Kaily Sherman, Gwyneth Shetterly, Brianna Stacy, Grace Steenrod, Gabriella Wildenhaus and Joshua Wise.

The eighth-grade 4.0 students were Joe Asbill, Desiree Bean, Zoe Bladen, Alexandra Blatter, Andrew Bonifas, Anna Brady, Lexee Brewer, Cambry Cox, Paige Daniels, Alyssa Echols, Lainie Fair, Krista Fields, Carter Fullenkamp, Kendall Inman, Evan King, Katy Leonard, Caleb Luthman, Lucas Marlow, Shelbie Miller, Cierra Mullennix, Trent Murphy, Alexandria Reeves, Mason Rose, Thomas Sibert, Connor Simpson, Alessandria Stockton, Myles Vordemark and Lily Wiford.

Students with perfect attendance were Krista Fields, Madison Garber, Ethan Hurst, Lillian Keith, Trinity Patterson, Hideyuki Rachi and Myles Vordemark.

The eighth-grade GOOD award was received by Hannah Latimer and Joe Asbill. The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity awards went to Allie Stockton and Thomas Foster-Wheeler. The Sidney Middle School Students of the Year were Lainie Fair and Thomas Sibert.