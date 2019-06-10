Kettering College celebrates 50th anniversary of first graduating class

KETTERING — Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 270 students at their commencement ceremony on April 22 at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. This year’s ceremony celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1969—Kettering College’s first graduating class. The keynote speaker was Carl Wilkens, former head of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International in Rwanda, who shared a message of respect, empathy, and inclusion.

Emma Norris, of Sidney, received her Doctorate of Occupational Therapy during the commencement ceeremony.

Kettering College graduated the first class of graduates from the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences in Healthcare Management program, with four students receiving this degree. In addition, President Nate Brandstater granted 26 Associate of Science degrees and a total of 155 Bachelor’s degrees, including 94 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. Twenty-eight students graduated from the Occupational Therapy Doctoral Program, and 58 students graduated from the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.