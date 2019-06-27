Big Brothers Big Sisters secures United Way funding

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way recently awarded a special project grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County. The grant is designated for their Career Quest program, which is a partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Opportunity School. Career Quest offers graduation credit deficient students the opportunity for one-to-one mentoring, tutoring services, and career readiness. The hope of Career Quest is to get students back on track and prepared to graduate high school. Post-high school employment training is offered through Edison State Community College and Rhodes State College.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their vision is for all children to achieve success in life. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may need a positive role model. Children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor. Thanks to generous donations like that from Shelby County United Way, mentor and mentee matches in the Shelby County area continue to grow and help children in a positive way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life, contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.