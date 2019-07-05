kiwanis names Christian Academy student June Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Alexandria Baughman their June 2019 Teen of the Month. Baughman was a senior at Christian Academy School. Baughman achieves a 4.31 GPA and ranked first in her class.

Baughman is the daughter of Robert and Kristina Baughman, of Piqua, Ohio.

Her academic activities, honors, awards, and special skills include Academia Team; Photography I-III; Musical; Show Choir; Personal art display in art show for painting, drawing, and ceramics; Alexandria is an Honors Diploma Recipient. Baughman was the class valedictorian; participated in National Honor Society, Student Council (all four years) with this last year as president; Student of the month; Distinguished Christian High School Student Award in Academics, Leadership, Athletics, Fine Arts, and Service; All “A” Honor Roll for the four past years.

Her extra-curricular, community activities include Audio Visual engineer for the Valley Church; VBA activity leader; Alpha Community Center; Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horse Center; and Hugh O’Bryan Youth Leadership Conference; Student United Way Grant Committee for Shelby County. Alexandria was the Edison STEMM Day video winner; Honda OSU STEM Award winner; DAR good Citizen award; Piqua Top 100, American Legion Americanism and Government State winner; Community Blood Center Red Cord Recipient; 3rd place in Shelby County Right to Life Speech Competition; and 2nd place in Rotary 4-way Test Speech Competition.

Baughman plans to attend a 4-year institution to major in Biomedical Engineering to pursue a career working with prosthetics.