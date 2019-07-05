Elsner receives degree

SIDNEY — Nicholas Elsner, of Sidney, recently graduated from the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Linder College of Business.

Elsner, a 2014 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, graduated from UC cum laude with the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Entrepreneurship. Elsner also received a Certificate in Sustainable Landscape Design.

He is the son of Larry and Karen Elsner, of Sidney. He is currently employed with Retreat Outdoor Living of Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.