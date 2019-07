Air Test review, exam dates set

SIDNEY — Sidney High School has announced its summer Air Test review and exam schedule. Students who need to retake tests have been notified. For more information please visit the Sidney City Schools website.

The review and exam schedule is as follows:

Algebra I review session: Monday, July 15 – 8 to 9 a.m.

Algebra I test: Monday, July 15 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Geometry review session: Tuesday, July 16 – 8 to 9 a.m.

Geometry test: Tuesday, July 16 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Biology review session: Wednesday, July 17 – 8 to 9 a.m

Biology test: Wednesday, July 17 – 9 to 11 a.m.

English 9 review session: Thursday, July 18 – 8 to 9 a.m

English 9 test: Thursday, July 18 – 9 to 11 a.m.

English 10 review session: Friday, July 19 – 8 to 9 a.m

English 10 test: Friday, July 19 – 9 to 11 a.m.M

American history review session: Monday, July 22 – 8 to 9 a.m

American history test: Monday, July 22 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Government review session: Tuesday, July 23 – 8 to 9 a.m

Government test: Tuesday, July 23 – 9 to 11 a.m.