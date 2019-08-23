Tuesday first day of school in Versailles

VERSAILLES — The school bells are ready to ring for students who attend the Versailles Exempted Village Schools.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, Aug. 27. A meet the teacher night will be held for kindergarten through fourth-grade students on Monday, Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m..

Jacki Stonebraker is the new high school principal. Deb Didier is the Food Service director. Shelby Voisard will be teaching second-grade this school year. Amy Grieshop is the new intervention specialist at the elementary school. Shelby Pitsenbarger is the new high school math teacher. Ryan Jones is the new testing and student success coordinator. Cheyenne Beisner is a new aide.

The school district is now using the Parent Portal One View online system to complete all student information for the 2019-20 school year.

A new class at the high school is the Life Skills and Career Development program. The district also has a new preschool program.

Facility updates included a new exit only driveway from the school. With the new driveway, new procedures for picking up and dropping off students has been created.