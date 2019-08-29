Fort Loramie hosts Shelby County College Fair

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County College Fair will be held on Sept. 11, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School in the junior high gymnasium.

The college fair is open to all area high school students and their parents. Currently, over 50 colleges, universities and vocational schools will be in attendance. There will also be two Financial Aid sessions at the College Fair; the first session will begin at 6 p.m. and the second will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Questions regarding the Shelby County College Fair should be directed to Katie Francis, School Counselor, at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School at 937-295-3342 or via email at katie.francis@loramie.k12.oh.us.