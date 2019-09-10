Foundation awards James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has announced the recipients of the James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship. They are Tom Ballas and Bradley Pleiman.

Ballas is the son of Michael and Karen Ballas and he is attending The Ohio State University majoring in Computer Science and Engineering and Data Analytics. Ballas is a 2017 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

Pleiman is the son of Mitchell and Carla Pleiman and is attending the Wright State University Lake Campus majoring in Electrical Engineering. He is a 2016 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

The James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship fund is to benefit graduates from Fort Loramie High School who are pursuing a degree in Engineering, including Computer Science and Engineering Technology. The recipients must surpass their freshman year status and are eligible to be awarded the scholarship for two years.

The current officers and directors of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation are Angie Gaier, president, Craig Dues, vice president, Jessica Gaier, treasurer, April Brandewie, secretary, Lynn DeLoye, director, Neil Borchers, director, Jenni Wilt, director, Vernon Siegel Jr., board of education representative, and Dan Holland, superintendent.