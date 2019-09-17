New Bremen ready for homecoming

New Bremen High School will be celebrating their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 20. The 2019 homecoming court will be introduced at 6:30 on Friday before the start of the football game. On Saturday the homecoming dance will take place at New Bremen High School from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Members of the court are, left to right, front row, Emma Keller, junior attendant; Benedetta Bettinelli, senior attendant; Hannah Kramer, senior attendant; Ashton Heitkamp, senior attendant; Sarah Parker, senior attendant; and Sami Hemmelgarn, sophomore attendant; and back row, Ben Zimpher, junior attendant; Sean Lafleur, senior attendant; Landin Boyle, senior attendant; Nolan Bornhorst, senior attendant; Ian Frey, senior attendant; Owen Gable, sophomore attendant; and Logan Topp, freshman attendant

