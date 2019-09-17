New Bremen High School will be celebrating their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 20. The 2019 homecoming court will be introduced at 6:30 on Friday before the start of the football game. On Saturday the homecoming dance will take place at New Bremen High School from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Members of the court are, left to right, front row, Emma Keller, junior attendant; Benedetta Bettinelli, senior attendant; Hannah Kramer, senior attendant; Ashton Heitkamp, senior attendant; Sarah Parker, senior attendant; and Sami Hemmelgarn, sophomore attendant; and back row, Ben Zimpher, junior attendant; Sean Lafleur, senior attendant; Landin Boyle, senior attendant; Nolan Bornhorst, senior attendant; Ian Frey, senior attendant; Owen Gable, sophomore attendant; and Logan Topp, freshman attendant
New Bremen ready for homecoming
New Bremen High School will be celebrating their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 20. The 2019 homecoming court will be introduced at 6:30 on Friday before the start of the football game. On Saturday the homecoming dance will take place at New Bremen High School from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Members of the court are, left to right, front row, Emma Keller, junior attendant; Benedetta Bettinelli, senior attendant; Hannah Kramer, senior attendant; Ashton Heitkamp, senior attendant; Sarah Parker, senior attendant; and Sami Hemmelgarn, sophomore attendant; and back row, Ben Zimpher, junior attendant; Sean Lafleur, senior attendant; Landin Boyle, senior attendant; Nolan Bornhorst, senior attendant; Ian Frey, senior attendant; Owen Gable, sophomore attendant; and Logan Topp, freshman attendant