Versailles plans homecoming activities


Members of the Versailles High School homecoming court are, front row, left to right, Allison Mangen, Lucy Prakel, Hannah Barga, Danielle Kunk, Ellie Barga, Kaia Kruckeberg, Olivia Waymire, Chloe Grillot and Tessa Stammen; and back row, Jacob Treon, Ian Gehret, Austin Toner, Ryan Martin, Hunter Trump, Cael Bey, Michael Stammen, Nathan Wagner and Jack Detrick.

Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will host homecoming activities Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Oct. 4, at approximately 6:20 p.m. prior to the start of the football game. The dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Versailles School cafetorium.

The theme for homecoming is “Carnival.” A homecoming bonfire and homecoming pep assembly will also be held.

Members of the homecoming court are:

Freshmen representatives, Tessa Stammen, daughter of Jason and Marcie Stammen; and Will Steinbrunners, son of Lance and Jill Steinbrunner.

Sophomore representatives, Allison Mangen, daughter of Randy and Sandy Mangen; and Jacob Treon, son of Chad and Penny Treon.

Junior representatives, Chloe Grillot, daughter of Samantha Keiser; and Jack Detrick, son of Ted and Sandee Detrick.

Senior representatives, Lucy Prakel, daughter of Mike and Christy Prakel; Ian Gehret, son of Gary and Jill Gehret; and Austin Toner, son of Jeremy and Cheyanne Toner

Queen candidates, Ellie Barga, daughter of Steve and Tina Barga; Hannah Barga, daughter of Jeff and Hollie Barga; Kaia Kruckeberg, daughter of Christine Grilliot and Brian Kruckeberg; Danielle Kunk, daughter of Brian and Susan Kunk; and Olivia Waymire, daughter of Don and Michele Waymire.

King candidates, Cael Bey, son of Jerry and Sundra Bey; Ryan Martin, son of Matt and Susan Martin; Michael Stammen, son of Bob and Ronda Stammen; Hunter Trump, son of Brian and Kelly Trump; and Nathan Wagner, son of Brian and Amy Wagner.

