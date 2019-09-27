Versailles plans homecoming activities

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will host homecoming activities Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Oct. 4, at approximately 6:20 p.m. prior to the start of the football game. The dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Versailles School cafetorium.

The theme for homecoming is “Carnival.” A homecoming bonfire and homecoming pep assembly will also be held.

Members of the homecoming court are:

Freshmen representatives, Tessa Stammen, daughter of Jason and Marcie Stammen; and Will Steinbrunners, son of Lance and Jill Steinbrunner.

Sophomore representatives, Allison Mangen, daughter of Randy and Sandy Mangen; and Jacob Treon, son of Chad and Penny Treon.

Junior representatives, Chloe Grillot, daughter of Samantha Keiser; and Jack Detrick, son of Ted and Sandee Detrick.

Senior representatives, Lucy Prakel, daughter of Mike and Christy Prakel; Ian Gehret, son of Gary and Jill Gehret; and Austin Toner, son of Jeremy and Cheyanne Toner

Queen candidates, Ellie Barga, daughter of Steve and Tina Barga; Hannah Barga, daughter of Jeff and Hollie Barga; Kaia Kruckeberg, daughter of Christine Grilliot and Brian Kruckeberg; Danielle Kunk, daughter of Brian and Susan Kunk; and Olivia Waymire, daughter of Don and Michele Waymire.

King candidates, Cael Bey, son of Jerry and Sundra Bey; Ryan Martin, son of Matt and Susan Martin; Michael Stammen, son of Bob and Ronda Stammen; Hunter Trump, son of Brian and Kelly Trump; and Nathan Wagner, son of Brian and Amy Wagner.