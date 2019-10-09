Ashland releases dean’s list

ASHLAND — Ashland University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Named to the dean’s list were:

• Katherine Burke of Minster, who is majoring in nursing. Burke is a 2016 graduate of Minster High School.

• Sarah Koenig of New Bremen, who is majoring in dietetics. Koenig is a 2015 graduate of New Bremen Local School.

• Brianna Jurosic of New Knoxville, who is majoring in criminal justice and psychology. Jurosic is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

Ashland University, which has been ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.