CAS plans spaghetti dinner, basket auction

SIDNEY — The staff and students of Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney are are holding their annual spaghetti dinner and basket auction on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Drive through carry out will also be available. Advanced orders are being accepted by calling the school at 937-492-7556. The event is open to the public.

The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti and homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic bread, a dessert and drink. In addition, the school will be hosting a silent auction. Each of the homerooms have created a theme basket for our auction. A few of the themes for the baskets are “Quilting” basket, “Fall in Love with Fall” basket, “Gone Fishin’” basket, “Family Christmas” basket and much more. During the spaghetti dinner, parents, friends, and families will have the opportunity to bid for the baskets. The bids for these baskets will be taken until 7 p.m.

“This dinner is a wonderful opportunity to open our doors to the community and invite them into Christian Academy, helping the world to see the important work that is going on in the lives of the students. Invite your neighbors and friends to enjoy a delicious dinner and an evening of fellowship,” said Head of School Dick Dray.

Tickets are available at the door. The price of the dinner is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and free for children 3 and below. For more information call 937-492-7556.

Founded in 1978, Christian Academy School has been providing a Christian education to the students of Shelby and Miami counties for the past 39 years. Established to fulfill the need to develop and instill Biblical principles in the education of their children, Christian Academy School staff is dedicated to equipping and inspiring student to be a new generation of Christ-Centered Leaders.

For more information on enrollment or making a gift, contact Christian Academy.