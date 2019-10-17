Humphrey selected for NSHSS membership

ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced Jaden R. Humphrey, of Sidney, has been selected to become a member of the organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the faculty that established the Nobel Prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifices and commitment that Jaden has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Jaden is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to you scholars to support their growth and development,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Jaden build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.