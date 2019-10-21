Sidney High School Class of 1994 celebrates 25 years

SIDNEY – Members of the Sidney High School Class of 1994 recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their graduation. Kreg Allison and Mandi Croft served as the co-chairs for the 25- year reunion. Classmates traveled from California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas to join in the festivities.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, a reunion was held at the Great Stone Castle where approximately 60 people enjoyed the venue and top-notch service from the Keller Family, Frederick, Victoria and Jerome. A buffet-style dinner was catered by the Spot, that of course, included the famous Spot pies for dessert. After the dinner, Hemp Imagery took a group photo of the classmates on the front steps of the Great Stone Castle to memorialize the event.

“Our class is and always was very close. Sharing a fantastic meal of comfort food with good friends in a great venue made for a near perfect reunion,” said Kreg Allison, president of the Sidney High School Class of 1994.

Michael Jannides, the owner of The Spot, is a member of the Sidney High School Class of 1985. John Hemp, the owner of Hemp Imagery, is a member of the Sidney High School Class of 1961.