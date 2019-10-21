Sidney High School Class of 1994 celebrates 25 years

Sidney High School Class of 1994 classmates who attended the 25th reunion were row one, left to right, Betsy (Fletcher) O’Leary, Heather (Michael) Leughmyer, Tina (Borland) Carrol, Kim (Thompson) Ruddell, Kreg Allison, Brooke (Schemmel) Kipp, Betsy Bodnar and Rex Blake; row two, Stephanie Smith, Tammy (Nation) O’Reilly, Shanda (Grieves) Havill, Beth (Brandyberry) Warnecke, Rich Wildermuth and Tara Franklin; row three, Amy (Wolfe) Baldauf, Mandi (Ahrens) Croft, Jennifer Davis, Wayne Perry, Aaron Money and John Gross; row four, Jody Daniels, Craig Miracle, Susan (Cotterman) Wagner, Tony Macy and Chris Whalen; row five, Gary Fitzpatrick and Trevor Hughes; row six, Brandon Stewart, Roger Garber, Tammie (Nation) Harrod, Scott Rank, Melissa Bowser, Steve Banks, Jason Kennedy and Leah (Daniel) Murphy.
Courtesy photo
SIDNEY – Members of the Sidney High School Class of 1994 recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their graduation. Kreg Allison and Mandi Croft served as the co-chairs for the 25- year reunion. Classmates traveled from California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas to join in the festivities.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, a reunion was held at the Great Stone Castle where approximately 60 people enjoyed the venue and top-notch service from the Keller Family, Frederick, Victoria and Jerome. A buffet-style dinner was catered by the Spot, that of course, included the famous Spot pies for dessert. After the dinner, Hemp Imagery took a group photo of the classmates on the front steps of the Great Stone Castle to memorialize the event.
“Our class is and always was very close. Sharing a fantastic meal of comfort food with good friends in a great venue made for a near perfect reunion,” said Kreg Allison, president of the Sidney High School Class of 1994.
Michael Jannides, the owner of The Spot, is a member of the Sidney High School Class of 1985. John Hemp, the owner of Hemp Imagery, is a member of the Sidney High School Class of 1961.
