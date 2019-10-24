Lehman royalty

Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate Homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s Homecoming court, followed by crowning of the queen and king. This year’s Homecoming queen is Hope Anthony, daughter of Joe and Lisa Anthony, of Piqua, and Homecoming king is Brendan O’Leary, son of Rob and Rosie O’Leary, of Piqua. After the crowning, the alumni band joined the student band for the national anthem, followed by a prayer by school chaplain, the Rev. Andrew Hess. Pregame ended with kick-off to the football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

