Holy Angels honor roll

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Catholic School has released its honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.

Seventh Grade

First Honors

Audrey Flaute, Alexander Lundy, Layla Platfoot, Brennan Potts, Colin Potts, and Eliza Westerheide

Second Honors

Anya Kolb, Jeremiah LaForme, and Sophia Magoteaux

Eighth Grade

First Honors

Claire Adams, JD Barhorst, Ryan Fitchpatrick, Ashlyn Hamblin, Seth Kennedy, Logan Linson, Madison O’Leary, Mara O’Leary, Valerie Rinder, Jenna Rismiller, Samantha Sargeant, Emilee VanSkiver, and Leah Zimmerman

Second Honors

Janessa Coverstone, Skyler Denise, Mabel Francis, Ashlyn Geise, Taylor Geise, Cecilia Klinger, Lily Peltier, Noel Peterson, and Ethan Stiver