Glow Run delivers on fun

FORT LORAMIE — The Third Annual Family Fun Glow Run had great weather and many friendly faces. While there were 80 people who preregistered for this run/walk, there were at least 20 more who registered to join in the festivities just before the event started.

The one-mile course was hosted at Redskin Memorial Park in Fort Loramie. Staff from Shelby Hills Preschool volunteered their time to organize this fund raiser for the BEST (Bringing Everyone at Shelby Hills Together) non-profit organization. BEST uses the funds raised at the Glow Run to pay some costs for Shelby Hills Preschool activities such as Fall Fun Day, Holiday Open Houses, T-Ball Night and Literacy Night.

BEST and Shelby Hills Preschool appreciates the support of the sponsors and community members who helped make the night successful and fun.