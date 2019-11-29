SIDNEY — Sidney Middle School students raised more than $2,100 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society though donations made by students and staff members.

Two activities helped to raise money. The outcome was Dan Barnes, assistant principal, was held up for 2 second by the duct tape. The final piece was placed by Jamie Barnes covering his mouth.

During the staff vs. students two were won by the staff and one by the students with a come from behind victory when teacher Jamie Piening fouled out of the game.