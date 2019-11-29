SIDNEY — Sidney Middle School students raised more than $2,100 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society though donations made by students and staff members.
Two activities helped to raise money. The outcome was Dan Barnes, assistant principal, was held up for 2 second by the duct tape. The final piece was placed by Jamie Barnes covering his mouth.
During the staff vs. students two were won by the staff and one by the students with a come from behind victory when teacher Jamie Piening fouled out of the game.
Referee Wade New watches as Sidney Middle School students Julius Spradling, 13, son of Jonothan and Stephanie Spradling, of Sidney comes down after a shot during a fundraiser at the school Watching are Maddox Barnes, 12, son of Deandre and Kari Barnes, of Sidney, and Jamie Piening, a seventh-grade teacher.
Sidney Middle School Assistant Principal Dan Barnes was taped to the wall during a fundraiser at the school.