Club accepting scholarship applications

SIDNEY — The Ohio State Alumni Club of Shelby County is accepting scholarship applications until Feb. 1,, 2020, for either a Shelby County resident and/or a student graduating from a Shelby County school, who will be attending Ohio State University for the 2020-21 school year.

The online application link can be found at http://shelbyco.alumni.osu.edu, under the scholarship tab.

The club will also offer two additional scholarships to coincide with the bicentennial celebration for Sidney and Shelby County.

For more information, contact Dana Geuy, 937-658-2290.