Colleges announce dean’s lists

Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors’ dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Brendan Michael McKnight, a junior, from Sidney, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list.

The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The fall 2019 academic honors’ list includes a total of 828 students, with 347 named to the president’s list for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 481 named to the dean’s list for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

Berea College

BEREA, Ky. — More than 460 Berea College students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Elizabeth Bremke ,of Sidney, and Erin Bremke, of Anna.

Ohio Dominican University

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 382 students to its fall 2019 semester dean’s list. This semester’s group represents 58 Ohio counties, 10 states and four countries. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list includes Grace Knapke, of Minster, Rachal Wolters, of Maria Stein, and Grace Frantz, of Sidney.