PIQUA — Edison State Community College is committed today and, in the future, to be a valuable resource, responding to the needs of students and broader communities served. With so much to offer and ongoing processes that assure consistent quality, Edison State remains committed to creating a sustained, significant impact in the region.

President Dr. Doreen Larson has submitted the following report:

In 2019, new campus locations, career-focused programming, and enhanced partnerships were at the forefront of helping the college achieve its mission to provide the learning opportunities, support services, and commitment that enable students to complete their educational goals and realize their dreams.

Following tradition, the main campus located in Piqua continues to see growth. The college opened its doors to the Robinson Student Career Center – a unique and architecturally inspiring 5,200 square-foot addition to the West Hall entrance – for the first time. The Robinson Student Career Center is poised to serve as a catalyst for the nearly 4,000 students who make their way through the doors of Edison State by helping to bridge the gap in the employment process.

In addition to growth occurring at the Piqua Campus, a thriving campus in Greenville is now home to a handful of associate degrees, certificates, and short-term technical certificates in agriculture. Since the introduction of agricultural programming, it has gained popularity among the vibrant and complex agricultural community that drives the economy of Midwest Ohio and beyond.

The Edison State Campus at Troy, located at 865 West Market Street in Troy, opened in time for the start of the 2019 fall semester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The campus was established to meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry and is in position to be the center of healthcare education and training for the Upper Miami Valley.

A co-location agreement with Franklin University provides students with the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree in healthcare beginning at Edison State at Troy and completing at Franklin University through on-site or online course offerings.

The Edison State Campus at Eaton, located at 450 Washington Jackson Road in Eaton, recently opened its doors in 2019 to better serve the Preble County region. The campus will also serve the regional agriculture industry, presenting a variety of courses designed to help students begin or advance in their current agriculture roles.

All campus locations currently offer general education courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year universities, as well as degree, certificate, and short-term technical certificate opportunities. Additionally, the campuses present the opportunity for College Credit Plus coursework, expanded articulation agreements with local career centers, and support to regional businesses with response workforce to training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Currently offering over one-hundred associate degree, certificate, and short-term technical certificate programs, Edison State added to that list in 2019 to continue to meet the needs of the regional workforce. The new career-ready degrees include Aviation; Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC/R); Veterinary Technology; and Web Development.

The college also developed several new certificates and short-term technical certificates designed to give students the skills needed to enter a new career field or advance in their current role. New options include Aviation–Single-Engine Commercial Pilot, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), HVAC/R, Industrial Electricity, and Software Testing.