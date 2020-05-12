Posted on by

Longboarding memories with his friends


The last two years I have had some of the wildest experiences longboarding with my friends. From late night rides to bombing hills, I have made many memories that I will never forget. Some memories that will even be talked about every time we get together. <p style="text-align: right;"><em>—Collin Jones, Sidney High School</em>

