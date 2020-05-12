Senior year is what every kid looks forward to, it’s the year before freedom and adulthood. Your last day of high school may be very emotional or even a relief, but I don’t remember my last day. I didn’t know my last day was in fact the last, everything I planned and expectations of my senior year was abruptly cut short without my knowledge. With a great deal of sorrow,

I can tell you what I will remember, the pandemic that cut my senior year in half has caused an immense amount of pain and death. I will remember that we came together, as students, as teachers, health care providers, and families, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. If losing my senior year, prom, and graduation will help save even one person’s grandma, uncle, or sister, it’s worth it to me. It’s worth it because my favorite memories are with my family and friends and I can’t imagine life without them.

Ashlynn Honaker