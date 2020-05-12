Heidi Schutt shares her Lehman memories

Senior night! It’s always fun celebrating seniors but it was even more special celebrating it with my sister. Thankfrul for all of the memories we made on the court.
Senior night! It’s always fun celebrating seniors but it was even more special celebrating it with my sister. Thankfrul for all of the memories we made on the court.
Spending Friday nights cheering on the football team is always fun. Molly Greene and Heide Schutt pose for a photo at a game.
Beating Jackson Center! This was such a memorable game for everyone that played! I had so much fun!