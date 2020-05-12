Christmas memories with the band

My senior year was very eventful and filled with lots of fun memories. Some fun memories include going to Disney with the band, or participating in Oktoberfest and playing my saxophone. Most of my favorite memories include being with the band or playing my instrument.

My favorite memory though would have to be the Christmas parade as it was also the last time I could participate with the band. What makes it the most memorable is it gave me the opportunity to be able to perform with my younger cousin for his first parade.

Sidney, I would say, has given me so many opportunities to make so many amazing fun memories but this was by far my favorite.

Haley Hatfield’s favorite memory is marching in the Christmas parade. She is pictured her with her cousin, Jaiden Hatfield, who is a member of the Jackson Center High School band. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_HaleyHatfieldSidney.jpg Haley Hatfield’s favorite memory is marching in the Christmas parade. She is pictured her with her cousin, Jaiden Hatfield, who is a member of the Jackson Center High School band.