Shining in a game to remember

This is photo is very sentimental to me because it was our first win as a football team during my senior season.

Although my senior season didn’t end the way I wanted it or any way that anyone else wanted it to, it was still one to remember. This was a huge moment for my team, especially those of us who play defense.

This is where I shined the most. During this game we shut out a pretty good offense that could have easily beat us, but our defensive team stepped up to the challenge and didn’t back down.

Even after all the lightning delays and sitting in the locker room for almost 2 hours. We didn’t let the adversity get the best of us. We shined when we needed to shine and came out victorious.

Sidney High School football team’s first win of the 2019 season was one to remember. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_RyanCagleSidney.jpg Sidney High School football team’s first win of the 2019 season was one to remember.