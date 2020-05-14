Riverside to award diplomas to seniors

DEGRAFF — Riverside High school will hold their graduation ceremony on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast on a dedicated channel. Riverside will also be streaming the ceremony on Facebook live.

The parade of graduates will begin at the conclusion of the ceremony. The parade route is on Riverside’s website and Facebook page.

There will be 54 seniors receiving their diplomas.

The class valedictorian is Rachel Taylor, daughter of Carey Taylor and Brent Taylor. The class salutatorians are Jaci Cron, daughter of Lacey Cron and Gary Cron, and Kyrsten Poe, daughter of Tony Poe and Chrysta Crabtree. The three will be commencement speakers.

Pastor Michael Mitchell, DeGraff United Methodist Church, will also take part in the graduation ceremony.

The class colors are red and blue. The class motto is “We didn’t realize we were making memories; we just knew we were making friends.” By Poor Bear. The class flower is a white rose.

The class officers are President Dora-Kennedie Bryant; Vice President Faith Roth; Secretary Jordyn Marshall; and Treasurer Cody Roach.

Members of the Riverside Class of 2020 are Wade Thomas Auflick, Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, Madison Elisabeth-Ann Bell, Jordyn Diana Marshall, Dora-Kennadie Sierra Bryant, Helena Susann Janet Newland, Xienna Skye Alexander Café, Shelby Jean Nicholl, Dylon Jacob Carnes, Erica Lynn Ordean, Colby Lee Kwan Cook, Kyrsten Nykole Poe, Kaitlyn Nichole Copas, Alexander Eugene Racine, Darrick Donald Cotterman, Justin Matthew Ritzma, Katelynn Renee Craig, Cody Alan Roach, Jaci Madison Cron, Nivinity Breanna Marie Robinson, Alejandro Morano Cruz, Taylor Theresa Robinson, Tyler Patrick Keith Davis, Faith Ann Roth, Brendan Matthew Duff, Ashley Marie Russell, Myles Nelson Feasel, Brandon McKinnon Sacks, Andria Rochelle Ford, Cassie Marie Schmiesing, Cyan Alexis Fout, Kayla Marie Schulten, Bailey Garrison Lee Gammell, Marissa Ann-Gayle Shoe, Levi Hazard Godwin, Dominic William-Tyson Slaven, Jasmine Nichole Gordon, Jessica Renee Slusher, Dravin Marshall Harris, Devin Joseph Stevens, Cameron Jackson Hill, Damien Cole Stewart, Alexa Marie Holycross, Skyler Wade Sullivan, Averey Grant Hudson, Rachel Katherine Taylor, Deakon Storm Huston, Natalie Renee Wheeler, Denver J. Jackson, Scott Eric Wilkinson, Paisley Lynn Jacobs, Devin Eugene Wray, Peytan Riley Jenkins and Jeffery William Wren Jr.