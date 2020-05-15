JC Class of 2025 hosts fundraising shoe drive

JACKSON CENTER — The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive to raise funds for the Jackson Center Class of 2025 Washington D. C. trip. The event will be held May 25 through July 18.

Due to the coronavirus, all of student’s normal fundraisers had to be canceled. The shoe drive will give them the opportunity to raise money while giving back to others though a safe, and socially conscious fundraiser. Donations of gently worn, new and used shoes will be accepted. The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected.

All donated shoes will be redistributed to microenterprise partners through Funds2Orgs, a for profit social enterprise, and used in developing nations for impoverished people to start their own business.

Several drop off locations have been established throughout the community. Locations include Jackson Center Pro Hardware at 112 E. Pike St., and Split Decision Café at 205 W. Pike St., both in Jackson Center; and Vin & Joy at 129 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

In the US alone, over 600 million pairs of shoes are thrown away per year. The materials used to manufacture a pair of shoes are created from chemical compounds that will create health hazards if left to disintegrate openly in landfills. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Jackson Center Class of 2025, shoes are given a second chance to make a difference.