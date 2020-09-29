Wilson Health Auxiliary awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2020 Scholarships.

The recipients are Rockelle Anderson, a graduate of Houston High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major of Nursing; Ryley McIver, a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major in Applied Science with plans to continue on to Dentistry; Hailey New, a graduate of Sidney High School who is attending The Ohio State University with a major as a Physician’s Assistant; Maggie Stiefel, a graduate of Anna High School, who is attending the University of Cincinnati with a major in Pediatrics; and Reece Wilson, a graduate of Sidney High School, who is attending the University of Kentucky with a major in Neuroscience.

The Wilson Auxiliary awards annual scholarships from the profits of their Gift Shop and other fundraisers. This year’s recipients received $500 toward the cost of their education. Forty students applied for the scholarships.

The 2021 Scholarship Application will be available in February at www.wilsonhealth.org/careers/auxiliaryscholarship. Those interested in applying should be a graduate of a Shelby County high school and majoring in the medical field. Scholarships are open to new high school graduates as well as continuing college students.