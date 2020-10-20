Russia homecoming crowning set for Oct. 22

RUSSIA — Russia High School homecoming activities will begin Thursday, Oct. 22, with the crowning of the king and queen at 6 p.m. in the back athletic partking lot. hmecoming parade will also be held.

The homecoming dance will be held Jan. 30 from 8 to 11:30 p.m at St. Remy Hall. The theme song is “Better Together” by Luke Combs/

Homecoming activities are being planned by the Class of 2021.

The kindergarten attendants (princess and prince) are Rylee Cordonnier, daughter of Aaron and Denise Cordonnier, and Jace Francis, son of Jarrett and Lakiesha Francis.

The freshman attendants are Emma Dapore, daughter of Kevin and Lynne Dapore, and Adam Hoehne, son of Jeff and Maria Hoehne.

The sophomore attendants are Lindsey Vastano, daughter of Suzette Vastano and Brian Vastano, and Chase Stueve, son of Mike and Sara Stueve.

The junior attendants are Sophie Francis, daughter of Josh and Jana Francis, and Samuel York, son of Mike and Maria York.

The queen candidates are Kendall Monnin, daughter of Jeremy and Missy Monnin; Ashley Scott, daughter of Jason and Cheryl Scott; and Becca Seger, daughter of Randy and Shelly Seger.

The king candidates are Jonathan Bell, son of Beth Bell and Russell Bell; Braden Hiatt, son of Matt and Denise Hiatt; and Drew Sherman, son of Andy and Jessica Sherman.

The senior “emcees” Nick Caldwell, son of Brian and Robin Caldwell, and Jenna Monnin, daughter of Ed and Angie Monnin.