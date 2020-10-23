Fort Loramie STEM Project winners named

FORT LORAMIE — Kateri Sherman and Julian Gaier won the STEM project challenge in Jordan Pleiman’s eighth-grade physical science class.

Students were challenged to build a tower out of spaghetti sticks and marshmallows. The towers had to hold a golf ball above 30 centimeters and survive two seismic waves created from a shaking table to simulate an earthquake.

To complete this task, students used a pretend budget of $400 million and needed to be as efficient as possible with their materials. A spaghetti stick cost $10 million and a marshmallow cost $5 million.

Sherman, daughter of Matt and Jenny Sherman, and Gaier, daughter of Bruce and Angela Gaier, set a new class record by having 180 million dollars remaining after their impressive tower completed its tests.