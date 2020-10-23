Posted on by

Fort Loramie STEM Project winners named


Julian Gaier and Kateri Sherman are the 2020 STEM Project champions.

Julian Gaier and Kateri Sherman are the 2020 STEM Project champions.


FORT LORAMIE — Kateri Sherman and Julian Gaier won the STEM project challenge in Jordan Pleiman’s eighth-grade physical science class.

Students were challenged to build a tower out of spaghetti sticks and marshmallows. The towers had to hold a golf ball above 30 centimeters and survive two seismic waves created from a shaking table to simulate an earthquake.

To complete this task, students used a pretend budget of $400 million and needed to be as efficient as possible with their materials. A spaghetti stick cost $10 million and a marshmallow cost $5 million.

Sherman, daughter of Matt and Jenny Sherman, and Gaier, daughter of Bruce and Angela Gaier, set a new class record by having 180 million dollars remaining after their impressive tower completed its tests.

Julian Gaier and Kateri Sherman are the 2020 STEM Project champions.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_katerijulian.jpgJulian Gaier and Kateri Sherman are the 2020 STEM Project champions.