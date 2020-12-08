Bergman defends spelling bee title

FORT LORAMIE — Two-time spelling bee champion Avery Bergman, daughter of Keith and Amy Bergman, defended her title by correctly spelling the word “detergent.” Bergman, a sixth-grader at Fort Loramie Elementary School, battled through 14 rounds of spelling on Friday, Dec. 4.

The 2020 Spelling Bee runner-up was fifth-grader Hailey Meyer, daughter of Shaun and Leanne Meyer. Eighth-grader Cole Barhorst, son of Anthony Barhorst and Danielle Barhorst, earned 3rd place and will be the junior high representative in the next round of competition. Both Avery and Cole will advance to the regional spelling bee in Lima.

Overall, 25 students from grades 4 through 8 participated while Lisa Schmiesing was the pronouncer and Laurie Nosek and Scott Rodeheffer were the judges.