Hardin-Houston honor roll

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School District has released its honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

7th grade

Highest honors 4.0

Olivia Burks, Kasen Craft, Lauryn Crim, Luke Crim, Cadence DeLong, Lylah Kennedy, Marissa McDermit, Anna Tauber and Makenna Vondenhuevel.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Rebekka Coy, Brooke Douglas, Madison Garrett, Ryleigh Hughes, Nick Kirk, Jackson Koenig, Deanna Maksimov, Jac Rosenbeck, Isabella Shultz and Taige Weidner.

Honors 3.0-3.49

Ava Church, Dakari Crawford, Jasmine Diehl, Cali Gordon, Reese Heilers, Seamus Meehan, Seth Merickel, Madison Moses, Ethin Schutz, Mason Scott, Marley Smith, Michael Snow, Miley Sowers, Jaeden Spencer, Lily Taylor and Carson West.

8th grade

Highest honors 4.0

Emilee Earl, Gunnar Francis, Lexi Hartings, Addie Mowery, Paul Samera, Dylan Shaffer, Brycen Sherman and Reagan Steiner.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Riley Burger, AJ Edwards, Addie Huffman, Sara Loraine, Mason McDermit, Cooper Nishwitz, Sophia Sharp, Dustin Strunk, Lily Vazquez and Sophia Waesch.

Honors 3.0-3.49

Desiree Baxter, Aubrey Johnston, Trent Klaus, Lucas Mohler, Cheyenne Stangel, Cheyenne Trafzer and Tanner Voisard.

Freshmen

Highest honors 4.0

Katarinia Burger, Ella Crim, Ethan Lukey, Katie Maier and Rusty Vondenhuevel.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Taylor Cantrell, Braden Chambers, Gabe Dershem, Chloe Drees, Emma Duncum, Alexia Hamilton, Cienna Kennedy, Elizabeth Low, Faith McKee, Austin Schutz, Keiren Thorpe and Devin Williams-Cowan.

Honors 3.0-3.49

Kegan Brelsford, Alicia Crawford, Raelynne Dershem, Ethan Dienhart, Luke Jacobs, Reece Lawhorn, Kameron Lukey, Samuel Miller, Chad Penny, Adriana Price, Kellen Purkeypile, Emma Waesch and Caleb Woodward.

Sophomores

Highest honors 4.0

Taylor Birkemeier, Makayla Burch, Abby Cowan, Audrey Farrier, Addy Frohne, Anna Henry, Emily Hollinger, Alex Kellersmith, Grace Koenig, Lucas Langenkamp, Hayden Mowery, Seth Oberdorf, Lainey Peacock and Bryce Sauvie.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Luke Beaver, Aurora DeLong, Christopher Fritz, Mitch Holscher, Morgan Jackson, Alivia Phillips, Olivia Pitchford, Kate Rockwood and Isaac Wills.

Honors 3.0-3.49

Olivia Bales, Malina Chappie, Parker Herrick, Macey Huffman, Alana Lewis, Max Maksimov, Brodie Nishwitz, Jillian Parsley and Aliya Stangel.

Juniors

Highest honors 4.0

Devin Barker, Sam Cartwright, Bianca Davenport, Doug Ellison, Ryan Ely, Shae Gordon, Kyle Low, Megan Maier, Katrina Meiring, Peyton New, Aubree Roberts-Engley, Grace Slade and Aliceson Wiley.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Delia Adkins, Noah Baltes, Tanner Cooper, Cole Crim, Wyatt Fox, Kevin Hayslett, Ava Knouff, Abigail Kramer, Blaine Morgan, Hunter Mowery, Justin Pollock, Max Riesenbeck, Dakota Royse, Allison Sharp, Colton Spriggs, Lauren Stangel and Autumn Williams-Cowan.

Honors 3.0-3.49

Elijah Beaver, Austin Cordonnier, Kalip Crawford, Morgan Davis, Seth Ewing, Ethan Funk, Kyler Huber, Brianna Kemp, Libby Knapke, Keirstin Ludwig, Reese Rosenbeck, Luke Ryan and Rylie Voisard.

Seniors

Highest honors 4.0

Mariah Booher, Lilly Copeland, Sage Cowan, Gustav Gothberg, Kierstyn Oberdorf, MaKayla Peacock, Alexis Sowers, Andrew Timmerman, Collin Walker, Allyson Ward, Maddy Wills and Gabe Wood.

High honors 3.5-3.99

Makayla Brelsford, Briana Brown, Iona Downing, Kyleigh Gardner, Dana Gillem, Liam McKee, Katie Miller, Marah Sanders, Cody Selanders, Amber Stangel and Patrick Wyen .

Honors 3.0-3.49

Kierstyn Bowser, Macy Duhaime, Kyle Gillem, Brooke Hereford, Haley Huffman, Wyatt Kunk and Bailey Mantor.